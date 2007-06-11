Ineos Will Buy Norwegian Units

The chemical giant Ineos is acquiring the Norwegian petrochemical business of Borealis for roughly $380 million. The deal includes 50% of the Noretyl ethylene cracker at Rafnes and associated businesses at the nearby Bamble polyolefins site. The purchase gives Ineos full ownership of the Rafnes cracker; last month it acquired the cracker's co-owner, the Kerling polymers business of Norsk Hydro. According to Ineos, the acquisition allows it to optimize operations across Scotland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and France.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter