Kemira, Thermphos Sign Phosphate Pact

Kemira GrowHow and Thermphos have set up a joint venture company, Crystalis, that will produce purified phosphoric acid at Kemira GrowHow's site in Siilinjärvi, Finland. Thermphos will use the acid as a raw material for food- and technical-grade phosphates. Based on fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid produced by Kemira GrowHow, the plant will have capacity for 30,000 metric tons per year and be complete in the fourth quarter of 2008, the partners say.
