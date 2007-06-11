Meaningful, Long-Lasting Friendships

My last job before coming to CAS was at a telecommunications company. I decided to join CAS because of its strong reputation in the community and its organizational success. What I've come to respect the most about CAS and its staff is their genuine pride in the work they do for the field of chemistry and to support CAS???s mission. CAS employees are interested in their contributions to our products and the impact of those products on customers. The staff demonstrate a high level of expertise and quality in their work. I've often seen them talking about chemistry, the databases, and other products.
Many staff members have developed lasting friendships with their CAS colleagues. I appreciate the community spirit and personal interest that they have in one another. It's an environment that encourages people to stay connected. Retirees return for CAS events and to maintain their relationships with colleagues and friends.
Hanning received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1986. She has worked as a human resources manager for 10 years.
