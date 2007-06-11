Mitsui Chemicals Boosts Cycloolefins

Mitsui Chemicals will invest $50 million to build a 3,000-metric-ton-per-year plant making its APEL-brand amorphous cycloolefin copolymer. Scheduled to come on-line in May 2008, the plant will be located at the company's facility in Osaka, Japan. The company says APEL is used in high-end applications such as pharmaceutical packaging and camera-phone lenses and 20% annual market growth is expected. The firm already operates a 3,400-metric-ton plant at its Iwakuni-Ohtake site in southern Japan.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter