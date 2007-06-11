Qiagen Acquires Diagnostics Firm

Qiagen, a Dutch supplier of samples and assays for biotechnology research, will acquire Maryland-based Digene in a stock and cash deal valued at about $1.6 billion. Qiagen provides assay technologies for biological targets such as DNA, RNA, and proteins. It will obtain Diagene's diagnostic technology for screening human papillomavirus, the only HPV screening technology approved in the U.S. and Europe.
