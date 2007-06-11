Solar Race Entry Wears BASF Coatings

BASF's coatings division supplied the paint applied to Germany's entry in the World Solar Challenge, an auto race that will take place in October in Australia. The car was built by students at the University of Applied Sciences in Bochum to withstand a week-long, 3,000-km race through the extremes of Australia's climate. BASF says it is working on solutions for coating automobiles of the future, no matter what the vehicles look like, what materials they are made of, or how they are fueled.
