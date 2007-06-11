Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Solid-state NMRgets more sensitive

June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

By redesigning the detector coil assembly, researchers in France have boosted the sensitivity of solid-state NMR spectroscopy and enhanced the ability to analyze nanoliter- to picoliter-volume samples (Nature 2007, 447, 694). Various approaches have been developed to improve the sensitivity of solution NMR, including miniaturizing the detector coils that surround samples and collect NMR signals. The sensitivity of solid-state NMR has lagged behind that of solution NMR, but Dimitrios Sakellariou and coworkers at the French Atomic Energy Commission, in Saclay, now have found a way to address this disparity. They redesigned the coil assembly to include both the large coil used in conventional NMR and a new small coil that rotates along with the spinning sample. The small coil picks up sample signals and communicates them to the large coil by magnetic induction. In addition to being more sensitive, the technique "opens up new opportunities simply by reducing the amount of material required," Arthur S. Edison and Joanna R. Long of the University of Florida write in a commentary.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boosting NMR sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bruker - CryoProbe Prodigy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Following The Flow In Microchannels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE