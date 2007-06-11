Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

UN inspectors cite chlorine attacks in Iraq

June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

In its most recent quarterly report to the United Nations Security Council, international inspectors of the UN Monitoring, Verification & Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC) cite the increased number of attacks in Iraq using chlorine and underscore the danger of insurgents, militia, and criminals obtaining chemicals for use as weapons. The report also warns that small quantities of biological agents for bioterrorism or criminal activities could be produced in Iraq's research and clinical labs. The UN inspectors report at least 10 chlorine attacks and note that several attempted attacks have been thwarted by security forces. UNMOVIC and the International Atomic Energy Agency hunted for Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction in the run-up to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. No active weapons programs were found. The U.S., U.K., and Iraq are seeking to have the Security Council disband the commission and, at press time, had hoped to circulate a resolution on its future. In the past, Russia has fought for the commission's continued existence.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS and ACC condemn chemical weapons use in Syria
Syria accused of using chlorine gas as weapon
U.S. sanctions Syria for chlorine attacks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE