In its most recent quarterly report to the United Nations Security Council, international inspectors of the UN Monitoring, Verification & Inspection Commission (UNMOVIC) cite the increased number of attacks in Iraq using chlorine and underscore the danger of insurgents, militia, and criminals obtaining chemicals for use as weapons. The report also warns that small quantities of biological agents for bioterrorism or criminal activities could be produced in Iraq's research and clinical labs. The UN inspectors report at least 10 chlorine attacks and note that several attempted attacks have been thwarted by security forces. UNMOVIC and the International Atomic Energy Agency hunted for Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction in the run-up to the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. No active weapons programs were found. The U.S., U.K., and Iraq are seeking to have the Security Council disband the commission and, at press time, had hoped to circulate a resolution on its future. In the past, Russia has fought for the commission's continued existence.