BASF Realigns Nylon Raw Material Supply

In a new raw material supply arrangement for its British nylon business, BASF will purchase adiponitrile from the global network of Invista, the U.S. polymers and fibers producer. Adiponitrile is the feedstock for hexamethylenediamine, a precursor to nylon 6,6 produced at BASF's site in northeast England. The Invista deal will begin in 2009, after which BASF will close its own adiponitrile plant at the U.K. site. Some 30 BASF employees will be affected, although the company says it does not envisage any forced layoffs.
