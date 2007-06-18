Form And Function
The choice of pharmaceutical crystalline form can be used to optimize drug properties, and cocrystals are emerging as new alternatives
June 18, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 25
The choice of pharmaceutical crystalline form can be used to optimize drug properties, and cocrystals are emerging as new alternatives
The choice of pharmaceutical crystalline form can be used to optimize drug properties, and cocrystals are emerging as new alternatives
As bee colonies collapse across the U.S. and other countries, researchers search for causes
Physical scientists supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research sing its praises
Protection schemes enable iterative use of organic coupling reaction
Close FDA scrutiny of Chinese pharmaceutical ingredients extends only to those for prescription drugs
Technion president and chemistry professor emphasizes the need to attract youngsters to science