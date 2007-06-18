Better biofuels coordination needed

The Department of Energy should develop a comprehensive approach to better coordinate its strategy to expand biofuels production, says a recent report by the Government Accountability Office. The report (GAO-07-713) notes that federal efforts to increase production of biofuels-ethanol and biodiesel-are succeeding and production is growing. However, it says, the government has failed to develop a strategy that includes fuel delivery infrastructure and vehicles. It notes, for instance, that DOE has not determined the mixture of gasoline and ethanol-10%, 85%, or something in between-that will be sold in fueling stations so new vehicles can be manufactured that are capable of using the fuel. GAO notes that 4.5 million U.S. vehicles are now capable of running on 85% ethanol; this is about 1.8% of all U.S. vehicles, yet only about 1% of fueling stations can actually provide the fuel. Meanwhile, DOE and the Department of Agriculture continued with their drive to increase biofuel production, announcing $18 million in new biofuel-related R&D funding. DOE noted that since the beginning of 2007, it has provided nearly $1 billion for biofuels R&D.