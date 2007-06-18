Calls for Papers: Midwest, Western Regional Meetings

Abstracts are requested for the 42nd Midwest Regional ACS Meeting (MWRM), hosted by the Kansas City Section, which will take place Nov. 7–10, at the InterContinental Kansas City at the Plaza in Kansas City, Mo.

The meeting's theme will be "Bringing Chemistry to Life." Four symposia will highlight life sciences applications in analytical chemistry, agricultural chemistry, medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry, and combinatorial chemistry. Industrial and academic chemists, life sciences researchers, and graduate and undergraduate students are invited to submit abstracts to these special symposia or for posters and presentations to the regular sessions in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, polymer chemistry, and chemical education.

A vendor exhibition will be held from Wednesday evening through Friday morning and will feature approximately 45 exhibitors.

Visit the meeting website at membership.acs.org/m/mwrm2007 to submit an abstract before the Sept. 10 submission deadline. Register before Oct. 12 to take advantage of the lower advance meeting registration rate. Members of the Kansas City Area Life Sciences Institute (KCALSI) may register at the ACS member rate.

Blocks of rooms at the InterContinental and the Sheraton Suites have been reserved for meeting attendees. Both hotels are just steps away from the Country Club Plaza. Reservations can be made through the meeting website.

The 41st Western Regional Meeting (WRM), hosted by the San Diego Section, will be held at the Doubletree Hotel San Diego-Mission Valley, in San Diego, Oct. 9???13. The theme of the meeting will be "Frontiers in Chemistry, Biopharmaceuticals & Biotechnology." Visit the meeting's website at www.wrmacs.org for program updates.

Invited symposia topics include the traditional areas of chemistry as well as sessions on medicinal, heterocyclic, microwave, and computational chemistry; case studies in drug design and development; asymmetric synthesis; G-protein-coupled receptors; marine natural products; drug delivery; and structure-based drug design. There will also be programming in the areas of undergraduate research, chemical education, and local technology innovation. Poster abstracts are also sought in all areas of chemistry and biochemistry. The deadline for poster abstract submission is Aug. 3.

A vendor exposition will be held at the meeting site from Wednesday through Friday and will feature more than 40 exhibitors. Only a few booths remain. Contact Tony Bottone at (858) 484-6839 or e-mail: tonybottone@sbcglobal.net to reserve space.

Online abstract submission and advance registration are open and may be accessed through the website. The deadline for advance attendee registration is Sept. 24. Rooms are available for attendees at the Doubletree. Reservations can be made through the meeting website or by calling the hotel directly at (619) 297-5466. If you are making your reservation by phone, be sure to use the meeting code AWR.