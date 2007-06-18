Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Campuses pledge climate neutrality

June 18, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

More than 280 U.S. colleges and universities have pledged to make their campuses climate neutral by reducing greenhouse gas emissions where possible and investing in renewable energy and fuels, financing energy-efficient buildings, planting trees, increasing recycling, or otherwise offsetting their emissions. Officials signing the American College & University Presidents Climate Commitment are from Ivy League and other private universities, liberal arts colleges, community colleges, and state universities, including all 10 campuses of the University of California system. The commitment requires schools to complete an inventory of all greenhouse gas emissions-from electricity, heating, commuting, and air travel-within one year of signing. Within two years, the signatories must develop an action plan to become climate neutral, outlining specific goals, actions, and target dates. Schools also must integrate concepts of environmental sustainability into their curricula. Periodic reports on the schools' progress will be publicly available through the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Regulation Reform Ideas Sought
Universities Ask Congress To Stop Mandatory Cuts
NRC Calls For Reform To State Research Aid

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE