Changing Of Guard At Momentive

Wayne Hewett is resigning as president and CEO of Momentive Performance Materials, the former GE silicones and quartz businesses that have been owned since December by Apollo Management. Hewett led the businesses since 2003. He is being replaced by Jonathan Rich, the former president of Goodyear Tire & Rubber's North American tire business. Prior to 2000, Rich spent 18 years at GE, including 1996–2000 with GE Silicones.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter