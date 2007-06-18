Chemical managers meet on security rules

Several hundred plant operators and security managers for the nation's chemical industry met with officials of the Department of Homeland Security last week to hear details about DHS regulations for plant security, which went into effect June 8. Highlighted by an address by DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff, the meeting emphasized that the government wants to work in cooperation with industry on this issue. "We want to work as partners. We cannot know everything about all chemical plants; this is not a command and control exercise," Chertoff said. "We need to share our knowledge and to network with others to reduce any vulnerability and to incorporate that information into the rulemaking." DHS officials said that Appendix A, the long list of chemicals of concern on which every facility housing any of the chemicals will have to file a report, will be completed in about four weeks. Publication of the appendix will trigger several deadlines leading to the establishment of formal site security plans, the officials added. Participants also learned about plans for DHS inspections, enforcement, and the protection of confidential security information.