Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemical managers meet on security rules

June 18, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Chertoff
Credit: DHS

Several hundred plant operators and security managers for the nation's chemical industry met with officials of the Department of Homeland Security last week to hear details about DHS regulations for plant security, which went into effect June 8. Highlighted by an address by DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff, the meeting emphasized that the government wants to work in cooperation with industry on this issue. "We want to work as partners. We cannot know everything about all chemical plants; this is not a command and control exercise," Chertoff said. "We need to share our knowledge and to network with others to reduce any vulnerability and to incorporate that information into the rulemaking." DHS officials said that Appendix A, the long list of chemicals of concern on which every facility housing any of the chemicals will have to file a report, will be completed in about four weeks. Publication of the appendix will trigger several deadlines leading to the establishment of formal site security plans, the officials added. Participants also learned about plans for DHS inspections, enforcement, and the protection of confidential security information.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE