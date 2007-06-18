Dow Aids Program On Iron Deficiency

Dow Chemical will work with the Micronutrient Initiative, a Canadian nonprofit organization, to help eradicate iron deficiency in Sri Lanka. The company will provide $100,000 to help create a "double fortified salt" that contains iodine and iron. The formula, which offers long iron shelf-life, was developed by Levente L. Diosady, a professor in the University of Toronto's department of chemical engineering and applied chemistry. The formula relies on hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, a binding agent manufactured by Dow.
