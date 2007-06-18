Other Extremists

The following statement is made in the article "Texas Hold 'Em" (C&EN, April 9, page 24): "Bjørn Lomborg, adjunct professor at the Copenhagen Business School and author of the controversial book 'The Skeptical Environmentalist,' addressed the gathering about the costs of the Kyoto protocol versus the benefits of stemming climate change."
This type of statement makes inquiring minds wonder if anyone at C&EN has ever read "The Skeptical Environmentalist." If they had read this book, then fearmongers and doomsayers such as Lester Brown of Worldwatch Institute (crop yields), Paul Ehrlich at Stanford University (population), former vice president Al Gore (global warming), and E. O. Wilson of Harvard University (extinction of species) would be called controversial, if not extremist, in their views.
Mike West
Livermore, Calif.
