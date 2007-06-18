Lilly Will Launch Tuberculosis Center

Eli Lilly & Co. is creating a public-private partnership to conduct early-phase research on tuberculosis medicines. The company says it is committing $15 million over the next five years to get the partnership going. It will be based in Washington state, home of the drugmaker Icos, which Lilly acquired earlier this year. Lilly says the new organization will emphasize the screening of chemical libraries, including its own 500,000-compound collection, and improving access to medicinal chemistry.
