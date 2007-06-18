Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Material heals its cracks

June 18, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Kathleen Toohey
Credit: Courtesy of Kathleen Toohey

Taking a cue from nature, scientists have developed materials that can heal themselves thanks to a carefully constructed microvasculature network (Nat. Mater., DOI: 10.1038/nmat1934). These materials could be used, for example, in aerospace composites, where tiny fractures can cause big problems. Nancy R. Sottos, Kathleen S. Toohey, and colleagues at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, developed the system, which mimics the healing process of skin by using a network of channels in the substrate to deliver damage-repairing fluid into surface cracks and fractures. Chemically speaking, the material heals itself via ring-opening metathesis polymerization of dicyclopentadiene. The microvasculature delivers the monomer wherever a crack appears (shown). Grubbs' catalyst embedded in the material polymerizes the dicyclopentadiene, repairing any damage at the site. Besides repairing multiple fractures in the same material, the continuous supply of monomer also can repair the same crack over and over again—a feat that earlier versions of self-healing materials were unable to achieve.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Snail mucus inspires new superglue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Opening and closing nano-venetian blinds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymers That Heal Themselves

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE