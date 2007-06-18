Advertisement

People

Netzel Honored for Service to ACS

Georgia Section leader says he represents all hard-working volunteers

by Linda Wang
June 18, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 25
Thomas L. Netzel, a professor of biophysical chemistry at Georgia State University, has been selected to receive the 2008 ACS Award for Volunteer Service. Created in 2001, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the American Chemical Society's goals and objectives. It will be presented at the spring 2008 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.

Netzel says he was stunned when he received the congratulatory call from ACS President Catherine T. Hunt earlier this week. When she said she was calling on behalf of the board of directors, he asked in disbelief, "Is this the national board?" He says he is used to getting calls from the local section boards, but not the national board of directors.

A longtime member of the Georgia Section, Netzel served in the chair succession between 1997 and 1999. During his tenure, he founded the section's Committee on Legislative & Government Affairs and served as its chair for six years. His leadership was key in the section's receiving a 2002 ChemLuminary Award. In 2003, Netzel chaired a Southeastern Regional Meeting that was record-setting in terms of the number of attendees.

Not one to take all the credit, Netzel emphasizes that he could not have accomplished anything without the help of others. "There were many people who worked equally hard who could have been picked for this award," he says. "I am honored to represent all the other hard-working volunteers."

Of his service to ACS, he says that he received as much as he gave: "We don't get money for doing this, but we do get the intangible benefits of professional growth and satisfaction."

Netzel received a B.Sc. in chemistry in 1968 from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and a Ph.D. in chemical physics from Yale University in 1973. Prior to joining the faculty at Georgia State University, he worked for Amoco, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and Bell Laboratories.

His current research focuses on benzene crystals, reaction center proteins, chemically modified DNA duplexes, and organometallic catalysts.

Netzel, 60, has been a member of ACS for 27 years.

