Supreme Patent Ruling

The Supreme Court's ruling is rather ridiculous (C&EN, May 7, page 13). Because of the complexity of some racemates, resolving them into the component steroisomers is no easy task. Any company that succeeds in this process deserves a patent; not just a process patent but a patent on the active isomer. That presumes that the other isomer will not be found "effective" for some other use and approved by the Food & Drug Administration, actually doing more harm than good.
Art Goldkamp
Redmond, Wash.
