Toray Will Boost Membranes For Water

Toray Industries is investing about $57 million in plants in Japan and the U.S. to almost double capacity for its Romembra reverse-osmosis membranes. Toray supplies the membranes to plants for seawater desalination, semiconductor production, and conversion of sewage into potable water. The company believes it's one of the world's leading suppliers of reverse-osmosis membranes, a market that is growing at about 8% annually.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter