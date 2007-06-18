Wacker Expands Polysilicon Again

Roaring demand for hyperpure polycrystalline silicon used to make solar power cells has prompted Wacker to announce another polysilicon expansion in Burghausen, Germany. Wacker will build an additional 7,000 metric tons of capacity that, combined with expansions now under way, will more than triple capacity there to 21,500 metric tons annually by 2010. The firm says it will spend about $530 million on this latest effort and in the process create another 200 jobs.
