Yale Buys Bayer Site In Connecticut

Yale University plans to acquire Bayer's West Haven, Conn., research campus, in a bid to strengthen its medical and scientific research programs. The 136-acre site houses 17 research, manufacturing, and administrative buildings. Yale President Richard C. Levin says the expanded lab space will enable the university "to undertake research programs that we would not have had the space to develop for a decade or more." The university also plans to lease a significant portion of the space to start-up companies. Bayer announced plans to close the site last November, displacing some 300 researchers (C&EN, April 16, page 27).
