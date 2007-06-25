Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

234th ACS National Meeting

Boston, Aug. 19-23

June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Boston's Gateway
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Faneuil Hall Marketplace, with Boston Harbor in the background, has played an integral role in city life for more than 250 years.
Credit: Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Faneuil Hall Marketplace, with Boston Harbor in the background, has played an integral role in city life for more than 250 years.

The history of the Freedom Trail, the museums, theater, whale watching, restaurants, Fenway Park, and much more are what make Boston an exciting location for the American Chemical Society's 234th national meeting. The ACS president, 31 technical divisions, one secretariat, and five committees will host the original programming in 844 half-day oral sessions and 97 poster sessions. More than 9,000 papers will be presented.

Meeting Info On The Web:

chemistry.org/meetings/boston2007

"Material Innovations: From Nanotech to Biotech and Beyond!"—the keynote symposium to be hosted by ACS President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt—supports the meeting's overall theme, "Biotechnology for Health and Wellness." The symposium, on Sunday, Aug. 19, will feature five world-renowned scientists and innovation leaders covering a range of topics on interdisciplinary material innovations and will be followed by a panel discussion.

The centenary of Chemical Abstracts Service will be marked with a presidential symposium followed by a luncheon. Two other anniversaries will be recognized with symposia cosponsored by Hunt: the 20th anniversary of National Chemistry Week and the 25th anniversary of the Division of Chemistry & the Law.

Workshops covering laboratory safety, professional skills for postdocs considering academic careers, helping women chemists develop skills to communicate their achievements, and more will be open to all registrants but require separate registration and/or fees. ACS short courses, designed to improve the skills and marketability of chemical scientists and technicians, also require separate registration and fees.

The C&EN Chemjobs Career Fair, social events, and exposition round out the meeting. The exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing their services; instruments; publications; computer hardware; and scientific software; as well as an array of chromatographic, lab, and safety equipment. It will be held in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center from Monday morning through 1 PM on Wednesday.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Register for the 2023 Northeast Regional Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
254th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
250th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE