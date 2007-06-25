Biofuel Bonanza
Brazil has become a model and an ally for the U.S. in the pursuit of sustainable bioethanol, biodiesel, and bioelectricity
June 25, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 26
A look at three managers who are pulling the drug industry into the industrial mainstream with initiatives resembling 1990s-style reengineering
Organizations and scientists experiment with YouTube as an outreach tool
Products developed for pets boost bottom line and may benefit human health, too
Lawmakers add drug safety provisions to bills reauthorizing industry user fees