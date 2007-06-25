BIOT Division Announces 2007 Awards

The ACS Biochemical Technology Division (BIOT) has announced the winners of its 2007 divisional awards, to be presented in August during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.

The winner of the 2007 David Perlman Memorial Lectureship is Susan Lindquist, a professor of biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and member of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research. The award, sponsored by Genzyme, honors the contributions of the late University of Wisconsin professor.

Lindquist is a pioneer in the study of protein folding. Her research has provided strong evidence for a new paradigm in genetics based on the inheritance of proteins with new, self-perpetuating shapes rather than new DNA sequences. She received her Ph.D. in biology from Harvard University in 1976.

Jonathan S. Dordick, Howard P. Isermann Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, will receive the Marvin J. Johnson Award in Microbial & Biochemical Technology. This award is sponsored by Pfizer and recognizes outstanding research contributions to microbial and biochemical technology.

Dordick's achievements have led to functional bioengineered materials, enzyme-based nanocomposites, and bioactive agents that affect human health and bioprocesses. He received a Ph.D. in biochemical engineering from MIT in 1986.

Dordick will also receive the Elmer Gaden Award, sponsored by John Wiley & Sons, for his 2006 publication in the journal Biotechnology & Bioengineering on exploiting biological systems to control the molecular assembly of multiple biological and nonbiological architectures at nanoscale dimensions. The award is named for the journal's founding editor and recognizes published papers of exceptional originality and likely impact.

The James M. Van Lanen Distinguished Service Award will go to Eleftherios (Terry) Papoutsakis, Walter P. Murphy Professor of Chemical & Biological Engineering at Northwestern University. Papoutsakis was cited for his dedication to and leadership in BIOT over many years, including service as the division's awards chair between 1998 and 2005.

Papoutsakis earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Purdue University in 1980. In July, he will become Eugene DuPont Professor of Chemical Engineering at the University of Delaware, Newark.

The Lucentis Development CMC Team at Genentech will receive the Industrial Biotechnology Award for developing the manufacturing process for the vision-restoring drug Lucentis (ranibizumab). John Joly, director of early-stage cell culture and process development at Genentech, will accept the award.

Maria-Regina Kula, professor and former director of the Institute of Enzyme Technology, Heinrich-Heine University of Düsseldorf, in Jülich, Germany, is the recipient of the Alan S. Michaels Award for the Recovery of Biological Products. Kula has made significant contributions over the past 40 years to the understanding and practice of enzyme-based chemical processes and protein separations for the recovery of biologicals. She received a Ph.D. in chemistry in 1962 from Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich.

Patrick S. Daugherty, an associate professor of chemical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara, is the recipient of the Young Investigator Award. The award, sponsored by Genentech, recognizes an outstanding young contributor to the field of biochemical technology who has been an active participant in division programs.

Daugherty's contributions to the field of protein engineering include the development of novel peptide-display methodologies, fluorescent protein sensors, and library-screening methodologies. He received a Ph.D. in chemical engineering in 1999 from the University of Texas, Austin.