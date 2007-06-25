Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ExxonMobil Chemical will build a market development facility in Pensacola, Fla., for a dynamically vulcanized alloy of nylon and its Exxpro elastomers. ExxonMobil says tire inner liners made with the new elastomer can be one-fifth the thickness of conventional halobutyl-based liners.

Braskem is evaluating the construction of a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year plant that would convert sugarcane-derived ethanol into ethylene for polymerization into "green" polyethylene. The Brazilian firm disclosed earlier that it was building a pilot-scale ethanol-to-ethylene plant (C&EN, April 9, page 24).

DuPont has taken legal action in four countries against local companies that it says are infringing its patents for the hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants Suva 407C and 410A. It has already settled with a Chinese equipment manufacturer in one of the cases.

Degussa's owner, the German conglomerate RAG, will go public next spring under a plan recently approved by the German government. Government officials rejected a takeover offer from the private equity firm Cerberus valued at up to $10 billion.

Solvay Solexis, the fluoromaterials arm of Solvay, is collaborating with Norway's Thin Film Electronics to develop materials for printed electronics. The companies intend to develop ferroelectric polymers and related ink formulations.

Altana, the German specialty chemicals maker, has acquired the effects pigments business of the U.K.'s Wolstenholme Group for $39 million. The business makes bronze and aluminum pigments and inks based on them. It had sales last year of about $32 million.

Bayer has licensed rights outside the U.S. to ZymoGenetics' recombinant human thrombin, a blood-clotting factor used to control bleeding during surgery. ZymoGenetics gets a $30 million up-front payment and could get another $40 million if rThrombin gains FDA approval in October.

Bachem, the Swiss contract manufacturer, is buying Clinalfa, a unit of Germany's Merck Biosciences that offers research quantities of peptides and other biologically active products. Bachem says the purchase broadens its portfolio of finished dosage forms for clinical trials.

Nabi Biopharmaceuticals is eliminating 32 jobs, about 5% of its workforce, in a restructuring move. CuraGen, meanwhile, is letting go 40 employees, almost half of its staff, by closing a pilot plant in Branford, Conn.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck KGaA pigment business
Roundup
EC Puts Condition On DuPont-Kuraray Deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE