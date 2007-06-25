Bayer Launches Polyol Technology

Bayer MaterialScience plans to construct a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year plant for polymer-filled polyether polyols. It will employ a new technology that reduces the volatile organic compounds in end products such as flexible polyurethane foam. The plant will be built in Antwerp, Belgium, or Dormagen, Germany, by the end of next year. According to Bayer, using the new materials in vehicle interiors can stem the "fogging effect," by which volatile compounds form films on car windows.
