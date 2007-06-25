Bush vetoes stem cell bill-again

President George W. Bush has again vetoed legislation to expand the number of cell lines available for embryonic stem cell research. Similar to a bill vetoed last year, the legislation would have permitted federal funding for research using cells derived from embryos that were to be discarded from in vitro fertilization clinics. Leaders in the House and Senate have said they will vote to try to override the veto, but the two-thirds majority required to override is unlikely to be met. In response to the legislation, Bush did issue an executive order on stem cell research that requires NIH to set up a new plan for expediting research on stem cells from other sources, such as amniotic fluid or skin.
