Chemical Output Dipped Slightly In May

Total U.S. chemical production showed little movement in May, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve Board. The May production index for all chemicals was 110.3 (2002 = 100), down 0.2% from April and up just 0.3% from May of last year. The index for basic chemicals fell 1.0% from the previous month and 0.9% from the comparable month a year earlier to 115.9. The government's estimate of capacity utilization for all chemicals in May was 77.7%, down from 77.9% in April and from 78.3% in the year-earlier month.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter