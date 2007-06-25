Court Upholds Patent For Plavix

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has upheld the validity of Sanofi-Aventis' patent for the blood thinner Plavix, which Sanofi and Bristol-Myers Squibb jointly market in the U.S. The court also ruled that Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex infringed the patent. Exploiting loopholes in a deal with BMS, Apotex launched its version of the drug in August 2006, hurting profits at the two big firms and prompting the ouster of BMS CEO Peter R. Dolan. The judge hearing the case plans to schedule a session to determine the damages Apotex will have to pay.
