DSM Seeks Partners For Antibiotics

DSM has completed a strategic review of its anti-infectives business by concluding that it needs partners with operations in low-cost countries. At the same time, the company says it will continue to restructure the business by shifting its production of antibiotic side chains from Spain to China and possibly divesting certain business segments, such as its clavulanic acid operation. It expects to cut 100 jobs in the process. The company says it continues to negotiate a partnership with North China Pharmaceutical for antibiotic production in China.
