Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Drawing Conclusions

June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A recent Science & Technology Concentrate (C&EN, April 30, page 28) cited a PNAS paper on water's unexpected acidic surface (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2007, 104, 7342). Although the acidification of the water surface is clearly important, the contents of this paper were not unexpected because the same conclusion was already published three years earlier (J. Phys. Chem. B 2004, 108, 14804).

The abstract of the latter paper clearly states, "It was found in our model that the hydrated excess proton displays a marked preference for water liquid/vapor interfaces." In the conclusion, it is again stated, "Our simulations would also seem to suggest the existence of a negative pH gradient toward the water liquid/vapor interface." The distribution function of the excess proton probability relative to the water liquid/vapor interface was calculated and plotted in the Journal of Physical Chemistry B paper. When inverted through the standard Boltzmann probability formula, the distribution function yields a quantitative free-energy estimate for the surface proton preference of 3???4 kcal/mole, essentially the same value as estimated by the PNAS article.

The J. Phys. Chem. B finding published in 2004 is well-known and widely recognized. It is now even described in review articles by other authors (Ann. Rev. Phys. Chem. 2006, 57, 333) and in at least one other PNAS paper published last year (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2006, 103, 14278). While C&EN is not responsible for a lapse in the peer review system, an accurate accounting of the history of this scientific finding seems warranted.

Gregory A. Voth
Matthew K. Petersen
Salt Lake City, Utah

Srinivasan S. Iyengar
Bloomington, Ind.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ancient seawater’s chemical mysteries come into focus
Flawed chemistry papers can take more than a year to be retracted
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cave dripwater may contain fire evidence

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE