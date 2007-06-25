DuPont And Nonprofit Launch Nanotech Tool

DuPont and the activist group Environmental Defense have launched a tool for evaluating the risks of nanoscale materials. Called the Nano Risk Framework, the document is intended for use by companies, regulatory agencies, universities, and other interested groups around the world. DuPont says it will soon launch a new titanium dioxide-based light stabilizer for plastics that was tested with the framework. It halted development of nanosized zero-valent iron for groundwater remediation after the framework identified safety questions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter