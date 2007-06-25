Eni Will Install UOP Biofuel Process

Italian oil company Eni will be the first to use the Ecofining biobased diesel technology that it developed with UOP. Eni is building a plant in Livorno, Italy, that will use catalytic hydroprocessing to turn 6,500 barrels of vegetable oil per day into "green" diesel fuel. The companies say the fuel is a direct substitute for conventional petroleum-based diesel. Other biobased diesel processes use transesterification to convert methanol and vegetable oils into methyl esters. Ecofining is the first technology to roll out of UOP's new renewable energy and chemicals unit.
