FMC Will Close Baltimore Plant

FMC will close its agricultural chemicals facility in Baltimore by March 2008. The company says it will instead source raw materials, intermediates, and finished products from partners in lower cost Asian manufacturing locations. The company says the shutdown will cost up to $135 million and affect 130 employees. FMC expects its income before taxes to rise $25 million to $30 million as a result of the move.
