Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awardees Announced

June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The winners of the C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Award have been announced by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry. This award is the highest given to graduate students by ENVR.

Formerly known as the Graduate Student Paper Award, the awards are presented to graduate students who submit the highest quality research papers. The research paper must be relevant to environmental chemistry, the student must be the first and major author, and the work must have been done at the student's current institution.

The award is named for the late Gonter, who had a long career as an environmental chemist in a variety of government and industrial organizations. She was a chair of the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry.

The 2007 recipients are Maria G. Antoniou, University of Cincinnati; Kai Loon Chen, Yale University; J. Alexandra Hakala, Ohio State University; Tias Paul, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Elijah J. Petersen, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; and Toby Primbs, Oregon State University, Corvallis.

Each winner will present his or her paper at the C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awards Symposium during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston. Each awardee will receive $1,000 and a one-year membership in ENVR.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Graduate students win environmental chemistry awards
Akron Section Award to Anne McNeil
Students win Alfred R. Bader innovation award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE