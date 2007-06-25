Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awardees Announced

The winners of the C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Award have been announced by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry. This award is the highest given to graduate students by ENVR.
Formerly known as the Graduate Student Paper Award, the awards are presented to graduate students who submit the highest quality research papers. The research paper must be relevant to environmental chemistry, the student must be the first and major author, and the work must have been done at the student's current institution.
The award is named for the late Gonter, who had a long career as an environmental chemist in a variety of government and industrial organizations. She was a chair of the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry.
The 2007 recipients are Maria G. Antoniou, University of Cincinnati; Kai Loon Chen, Yale University; J. Alexandra Hakala, Ohio State University; Tias Paul, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Elijah J. Petersen, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; and Toby Primbs, Oregon State University, Corvallis.
Each winner will present his or her paper at the C. Ellen Gonter Environmental Chemistry Awards Symposium during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston. Each awardee will receive $1,000 and a one-year membership in ENVR.
