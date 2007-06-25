Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Hendrickson Wins Doherty Award

June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gary & Clark Photography
Credit: Gary & Clark Photography

Connie M. Hendrickson, principal of Arkon Consultants, Irving, Texas, is the 2007 recipient of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section's most prestigious honor, the Wilfred T. Doherty Award. The award is given annually to a chemist or chemical engineer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who has made significant achievements in research, teaching, and service.

In 2006, Hendrickson led her company, in conjunction with NuPro Technologies, to receive an EPA Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award for their work on environmentally safe solvents in the flexographic printing industry. She is also being cited for her service to ACS as section chair in 1988 and as program cochair of the ACS Southwest Regional Meeting in 2004.

"The awards committee realizes that chemists in nonacademic settings do not have the opportunities to teach as do chemists in faculty positions," the award letter reads. "However, it is noteworthy that for over 20 years you have offered your services to various schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

The Doherty Award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque. It honors the memory of Wilfred Thomas (Doc) Doherty, one of the founding trustees and later president of the Robert A. Welch Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization that supports chemical research. Hendrickson will receive the award at a fall section meeting, where she will present an award address.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE