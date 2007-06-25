Hendrickson Wins Doherty Award

Connie M. Hendrickson, principal of Arkon Consultants, Irving, Texas, is the 2007 recipient of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section's most prestigious honor, the Wilfred T. Doherty Award. The award is given annually to a chemist or chemical engineer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who has made significant achievements in research, teaching, and service.
In 2006, Hendrickson led her company, in conjunction with NuPro Technologies, to receive an EPA Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award for their work on environmentally safe solvents in the flexographic printing industry. She is also being cited for her service to ACS as section chair in 1988 and as program cochair of the ACS Southwest Regional Meeting in 2004.
"The awards committee realizes that chemists in nonacademic settings do not have the opportunities to teach as do chemists in faculty positions," the award letter reads. "However, it is noteworthy that for over 20 years you have offered your services to various schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."
The Doherty Award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque. It honors the memory of Wilfred Thomas (Doc) Doherty, one of the founding trustees and later president of the Robert A. Welch Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization that supports chemical research. Hendrickson will receive the award at a fall section meeting, where she will present an award address.
