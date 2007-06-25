Nuclear Weapons: Why So Many?

I note that a recent Government & Policy Concentrate, "No Funds for New Nuclear Warhead," refers to our present inventory as amounting to "some 10,000 weapons" (C&EN, May 28, page 24). Will some person of responsibility please tell the poor citizens of this planet just what the mean destructive rating of these weapons is so that we can ask the next question: Why so many?
Charles V. Berger
Ellison Bay, Wis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter