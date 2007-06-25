Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ozone Angst

EPA proposes to tighten standard but will consider arguments for the existing one

by Cheryl Hogue
June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA'S PROPOSAL last week to ratchet down the allowable level of ozone pollution could leave the door open for the agency to bow to industry pressure for maintaining the status quo.

The agency on June 21 proposed to tighten the clean air standard for ozone, the main component of smog, from the current level of 0.08 parts per million to somewhere between 0.070 and 0.075 ppm. The existing standard, established in 1997, is set to two decimal places. The new one will be specified to three decimal places due to improvements in ozone measurement technology.

EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson says that, on the basis of scientific evidence, "I have determined that the current standard is insufficient to protect public health." Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA administrator can consider only health issues—and may not take into account costs—when setting allowable limits on air pollution.

Nonetheless, the agency said it will accept comments from the public for maintaining the current standard or favoring a new ozone limit as low as 0.060 ppm. This move could leave EPA wiggle room to keep the 0.08 ppm standard when the agency finalizes its decision in March 2008.

"EPA's smog proposal sends a mixed message," says Frank O'Donnell, president of the environmental group Clean Air Watch.

EPA and the White House are under pressure from industry to retain the 0.08 ppm limit. Business groups, including the National Association of Manufacturers, say a more stringent ozone standard will trigger expensive pollution control requirements and hurt the economy.

Meanwhile, the American Lung Association along with environmental and public health groups are calling for a tougher standard that would be more protective of public health than the one EPA proposed.

Johnson says there are no scientific justifications for retaining the current standard. But he defends EPA's plan to call for the public to offer arguments favoring the existing standard or a tighter one than EPA proposed.

"We will consider all comments as part of the deliberations" to finalize the ozone standard, Johnson says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

More Protective Limit For Ground-Level Ozone Proposed
Science Advisers Back Lower Ozone Limit
EPA Science Advisers Urge Tighter Limit On Ozone

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE