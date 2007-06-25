Rohm And Haas Helps Guide Atlantis Home

If the space shuttle Atlantis landed at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., last week as planned, it was guided by runway stripes that contain a Rohm and Haas resin. According to the specialty chemical company, its Fastrack resins meet the demands of runways around the world because they are tough, dry quickly, and have good adhesion properties. They also have fewer volatile organic compounds than solvent-borne resins, Rohm and Haas adds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter