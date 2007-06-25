SNPE Sells Business In Lockport, N.Y.

Groupe SNPE, the French state-owned chemical company, has sold its U.S. fine chemicals subsidiary, Isochem Inc., to New York City-based Buckingham Capital Partners II. Lockport-based Isochem, which makes phosgene derivatives, will adopt its former name, VanDeMark Chemical. SNPE said late last year it was considering options for its entire fine chemicals unit, including a sale or partnership. The business has operations across several sites in France, as well as in San Diego and Hungary.
