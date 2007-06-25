Shire Licenses Renovo Biologic

Shire has licensed the right to develop and commercialize the scar reduction drug Juvista from fellow British firm Renovo. Shire will pay $75 million up front and buy $50 million of Renovo's stock. Juvista, human recombinant transforming growth factor β3, is in Phase II clinical trials. Renovo will receive up to $150 million if FDA approves the drug and up to $525 million in milestone and royalty payments. Renovo estimates the U.S. market for a scar-reducing drug would be $4 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter