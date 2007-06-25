Sigma-Aldrich, Reaxa Launch ChemDose

Sigma-Aldrich and development partner Reaxa are offering preweighed reagents and catalysts in tablet form made with a new compound-handling technology called ChemDose. Reagents are absorbed into an inert tablet matrix but readily dissolve out in aqueous or nonaqueous solvents, leaving an easily removed insoluble tablet. The tablets can minimize exposure to and aid in handling difficult-to-use chemicals.
