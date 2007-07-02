Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Genome Transplant On The Horizon

July 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Taking a small step toward synthetic biological systems, scientists have replaced the entire genome of a bacterial cell with one from a closely related species (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1144622). This so-called genome transplant could someday allow researchers to create microorganisms with synthetic genomes specifically engineered to produce biofuels or to sequester carbon from the environment, for example. To prove that such a transplant is possible, John I. Glass and colleagues at the J. Craig Venter Institute, Rockville, Md., took the genome—in the form of naked DNA, virtually free of protein—from the bacterium Mycoplasma mycoides and transplanted it into the closely related bacterium Mycoplasma capricolum. By comparing genetic and other biological traits, they confirmed a clean change of one bacterial species into another with no recombination between the incoming or outgoing chromosomes. The researchers have filed for a patent on the transplanting technique.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE