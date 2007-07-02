Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Methylation Mimic Silences DNA Targets

July 2, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Nature turns off transcription of a gene by adding a methyl group to the gene. A new silencing technique puts that same ability in the hands of scientists. Cells rely on methyltransferases to recognize a specific DNA sequence and then attach a methyl group to one of its bases. Carlos F. Barbas III and Wataru Nomura of Scripps Research Institute have designed a self-assembling, semisynthetic methyltransferase to mimic this behavior at a specific DNA site in bacteria (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja0705588). In their system, DNA binding of artificial zinc finger proteins (shown, green) brings together two fragments (orange) of methyltransferase, which then assemble into the active enzyme. The enzyme subsequently transfers a methyl group to a cytosine in the region between the two DNA binding sites. Different zinc finger proteins could be prepared to bind other DNA sequences, potentially making the technique broadly applicable for therapeutic gene silencing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE