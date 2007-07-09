Arkema Will Acquire Polymer Firm Coatex

Arkema has agreed to acquire Coatex, a subsidiary of the Omya Group, for an undisclosed sum. Coatex manufactures acrylic-based specialty polymers used as dispersants and thickeners by the paper, paint, water treatment, cosmetics, and textile industries. The firm employs 300 people and had sales last year of about $200 million. Arkema, which was launched on the stock market last year by French oil company Total, says the deal is its first acquisition after a long period of divesting "nonstrategic" assets.
