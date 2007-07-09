Materials In Motion
The electronics industry's move to next-generation computer chips is challenging the ingenuity of chemical suppliers
July 9, 2007 Cover
Volume 85, Issue 28
The electronics industry's move to next-generation computer chips is challenging the ingenuity of chemical suppliers
Credit:
The electronics industry's move to next-generation computer chips is challenging the ingenuity of chemical suppliers
Summit on security regulations gives instructions and advice on what to expect
Partnerships between manufacturers and academic researchers advance instrument development
Presidential awards honor chemical advances that promote pollution prevention and sustainability
Tanning turns raw hide into a useful, durable product
Investors bet on advances in battery technology for electronics and cars