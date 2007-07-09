Advertisement

8528cov1_opencxd.jpg
8528cov1_opencxd.jpg
July 9, 2007 Cover

Volume 85, Issue 28

The electronics industry's move to next-generation computer chips is challenging the ingenuity of chemical suppliers

Credit:

Volume 85 | Issue 28
Materials

Materials In Motion

The electronics industry's move to next-generation computer chips is challenging the ingenuity of chemical suppliers

DHS Speaks To Chemical Industry

Summit on security regulations gives instructions and advice on what to expect

Inside Instrumentation

Partnerships between manufacturers and academic researchers advance instrument development

  • Environment

    Green For The Greater Good

    Presidential awards honor chemical advances that promote pollution prevention and sustainability

  • Environment

    What's that stuff? Leather

    Tanning turns raw hide into a useful, durable product

  • Business

    Thirst For Power

    Investors bet on advances in battery technology for electronics and cars

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Zinc and Gallium Neighbors Join Hands

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Chemical-Free Sunscreen, Skim Milk Cows, Mooing Out Methane

 

