Bayer Completes A Sale And Purchase

Following regulatory clearances, Bayer has completed the sale of its Wolff Walsrode cellulosics business to Dow Chemical for about $725 million. Dow says it plans to combine Wolff with its water-soluble polymers business to create a new leader in cellulosic materials. Meanwhile, Bayer has completed its acquisition of Taiwan Ure-Tech, becoming, it claims, the world's largest supplier of thermoplastic polyurethane resins and films. Bayer will move the headquarters of its thermoplastic polyurethanes business to Hong Kong by October.
